Videopremiere von Timber Timbre

»Grifting«

Videopremiere von Timber Timbre

Timber Timbre haben sich von der Illustratorin Elenor Kopka ein wundervoll atmosphärisches Video animieren lassen. Wir präsentieren euch exklusiv den Clip zu »Grifting«.
Geschrieben am

Bastian Küllenberg

Autor: Bastian Küllenberg

Bevor morgen das neue Album von Timber Timbre erscheint, veröffentlichen die Kanadier noch ein Video zu »Grifting«. Es stammt von der Leipziger Illustratorin und Animationskünstlerin Elenor Kopka, die bereits einen sehr stimmungsvollen Clip zu »Resurrection Drive Part II« produzierte.

»We were fortunate to be able to work with Elenor again«, kommentiert Sänger Taylor Kirk die Zusammenarbeit. Wobei er anfügt, dass es eigentlich keine Kollaboration im herkömmlichen Sinne war: »With Elenor we grant total artistic freedom and have faith that her vision and alchemical practice will not only serve the song but elevate it to another plain altogether.« Das Ergebnis ist ein voller Erfolg: »I don't think I can even sing the song now without conjuring these images.«
Hier findet ihr unser Interview mit Timber Timbre.

Timber Timbre

April 2017 10 Köln April 2017 11 Berlin April 2017 15 Hamburg

Timber Timbre

Sincerely, Future Pollution

Release: 07.04.2017

℗ 2017 Timber Timbre, under exclusive license to City Slang

