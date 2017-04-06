»Grifting«
Videopremiere von Timber Timbre
Geschrieben am
Autor: Bastian Küllenberg
»We were fortunate to be able to work with Elenor again«, kommentiert Sänger Taylor Kirk die Zusammenarbeit. Wobei er anfügt, dass es eigentlich keine Kollaboration im herkömmlichen Sinne war: »With Elenor we grant total artistic freedom and have faith that her vision and alchemical practice will not only serve the song but elevate it to another plain altogether.« Das Ergebnis ist ein voller Erfolg: »I don't think I can even sing the song now without conjuring these images.«
Timber Timbre
Timber Timbre
Sincerely, Future Pollution
Release: 07.04.2017
℗ 2017 Timber Timbre, under exclusive license to City Slang
Folgt uns auf