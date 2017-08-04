×
Pop News Audio hören Video sehen Pain A Deeper Understanding The War On Drugs

Die vierte Auskopplung aus »A Deeper Understanding«

The War On Drugs veröffentlichen neuen Song

Ende diesen Monats veröffentlichen The War On Drugs ihre vierte Studio-LP »A Deeper Unterstanding«. Mit »Pain« gibt es nun eine weitere Single.
Geschrieben am

Benni Bender

Autor: Benni Bender

Drei Jahre mussten Fans von The War On Drugs auf ein musikalisches Lebenszeichen der Band warten. In den letzten Wochen jedoch servierte die Indie-Americana-Formation einen Track nach dem anderen, um bereits im Vorfeld des am 25.08. erscheinenden Albums einen Vorgeschmack auf »A Deeper Understanding« zu geben. Nach »Holding On«, »Thinking Of A Place« und »The Strangest Thing« kommt nun die nächste Auskopplung der aktuellen LP.

Nachdem die Band um Frontmann Adam Granduciel ihre neueste Single »Pain« bereits vor einer Woche im Zuge einer amerikanischen Radiosendung vorspielte, erscheint nun auch die Studio-Version im Stream.

The War on Drugs

A Deeper Understanding

Release: 25.08.2017

℗ 2017 Atlantic Recording Corporation for the United States and WEA International Inc. for the world outside of the United States.

Ab November sind die Jungs aus Philadelphia dann auch für vier Auftritte auf Deutschland-Tour. Wir freuen uns drauf! 

The War On Drugs

November 2017 03 Köln November 2017 20 München November 2017 21 Hamburg November 2017 22 Berlin

