Die vierte Auskopplung aus »A Deeper Understanding«
The War On Drugs veröffentlichen neuen Song
Geschrieben am
Autor: Benni Bender
Nachdem die Band um Frontmann Adam Granduciel ihre neueste Single »Pain« bereits vor einer Woche im Zuge einer amerikanischen Radiosendung vorspielte, erscheint nun auch die Studio-Version im Stream.
The War on Drugs
A Deeper Understanding
Release: 25.08.2017
℗ 2017 Atlantic Recording Corporation for the United States and WEA International Inc. for the world outside of the United States.
