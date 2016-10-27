Mein Song und seine Geschichte
Sophie Ellis-Bextor über »Murder On The Dancefloor«
Geschrieben am
Autor: Lena Ackermann
Er ist jetzt 15 Jahre alt, ich habe ihn geschrieben als ich 21 oder 22 war. Trotzdem singe ich ihn bei jedem Auftritt – mittlerweile also wohl schon an die 3.000 Mal – und bin keineswegs genervt davon. Ehrlich gesagt kann ich Künstler nicht verstehen, die sich weigern, ihre großen Hits zu singen. Es ist doch ein großes Geschenk, wenn du ein Stück singen kannst, dass das Publikum kennt und liebt. Wie bekannt der Song wirklich ist, ist mir tatsächlich erst in den letzten Jahren aufgefallen. Es gibt einen Unterschied, ob man einen Hit geschrieben hat oder ob ein Stück erst mit den Jahren zu einem Klassiker wird. Es gab andere Singles von mir, die erfolgreich in den Charts waren, aber ›Murder On The Dancefloor‹ ist wirklich allen in den Köpfen geblieben. Der Song hat mittlerweile ein Eigenleben entwickelt. Ich werde ihn auch weiterhin spielen, schließlich habe ich gerne alte Freunde bei mir, auch während eines Konzertes. Solange mein Publikum den Song hören will, werde ich ihn singen. Ganz klar.«
It’s murder on the dancefloor
But you better not kill the groove
DJ, gonna burn this goddamn house right down
Oh, I know, I know, I know, I know I know, I know,
I know about your kind
And so, and so, and so, and so, and so
And so, and so I’ll have to play If you think you’re getting away
I will prove you wrong I’ll take you all the way
Boy, just come along
Hear me when I say, hey
It’s murder on the dancefloor but you better not kill the groove
Hey, hey, hey, hey
It’s murder on the dancefloor
But you better not steal the moves
DJ, gonna burn this goddamn house right down
Oh, I know, I know, I know, I know I know, I know, I
know there may be others And so, and so, and so, and so, and so
And so, and so you’ll just have to pray
If you think you’re getting away I will prove you wrong
I’ll take you all the way
Stay another song
I’ll blow you all away, hey
It’s murder on the dancefloor but you better not kill the groove
Hey, hey, hey, hey It’s murder on the dancefloor
But you better not steal the moves
DJ, gonna turn this house around somehow
Murder on the dancefloor (On the dancefloor)
But you better not kill the groove
Hey, hey, hey, hey
It’s murder on the dancefloor (On the dancefloor)
But you better not steal the moves DJ, gonna burn this goddamn house right down
Don’t think you’ll get away I will prove you wrong
I’ll take you all the way
Boy just come along
Here me when I say, hey
It’s murder on the dancefloor but you better not kill the groove
It’s murder on the dancefloor
But you better not steal the moves
DJ, gonna burn this goddamn house right down
It’s murder on the dancefloor but you better not kill the groove
Hey, hey, hey, hey
It’s murder on the dancefloor
But you better not steal the moves
DJ, gonna burn this goddamn house right down
It’s murder on the dancefloor (On the dancefloor)
But you better not kill the groove
Hey, hey, hey, hey
It’s murder on the dancefloor (On the dancefloor)
But you better not steal the moves
DJ, gonna burn this goddamn house right down
I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know
Better not kill the groove
Hey, hey, hey, hey
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Familia
Release: 02.09.2016
℗ 2016 EBGB LLP
