Nach der Auflösung ihrer Band theaudience feierte Sophie Ellis-Bextor im Jahr 2000 mit der Single »Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love)« ihren ersten Hit, damals noch als Stimme des italienischen DJs Spiller. Doch keiner ihrer Songs manifestierte die Karriere der Musikerin so wie der ein Jahr später folgende Disko-Knaller »Murder On The Dancefloor« vom ersten Soloalbum »Read My Lips«. Mittlerweile ist der Song ein »alter Freund« für sie geworden.

»Als ich gerade Songs für meinen ersten Solo-Deal ›Read My Lips‹ zusammenstellte, sagte mein A&R-Manager: ›Hey, ich kenne da einen Typen namens Gregg Alexander‹. Dieser Typ hätte einen Song namens ›Murder On The Dancefloor‹ geschrieben, der noch nicht fertig sei und ziemlich merkwürdig klänge, so mein Manager. Das stimmte tatsächlich. Gregg war damals bei einer Band namens New Radicals und hatte das Stück auf Kassette aufgenommen, es bestand nur aus Gitarre und Gesang. Ich erinnere mich noch genau daran, wie er mir das Tape im Studio zum ersten Mal vorspielte. Ehrlich gesagt klang das Ganze ziemlich schrecklich. Gregg hatte quasi nur den Chorus fertig, die restlichen Stellen füllte er mit merkwürdigen ›Wohohowowow‹-Gesängen auf. Der Chorus hatte allerdings einen ziemlich ansteckenden Vibe. Also ging ich ins Studio und schrieb den Song fertig. Als Gregg meine Version gehört hatte, rief er mich an und sagte ganz kühl: ›You better not steal the moves, Sophie!‹ In dem Moment dachte ich ›Oh mein Gott, er hasst es‹. Dabei wollte er mich nur ein bisschen ärgern, tatsächlich fand er den Song super.



Er ist jetzt 15 Jahre alt, ich habe ihn geschrieben als ich 21 oder 22 war. Trotzdem singe ich ihn bei jedem Auftritt – mittlerweile also wohl schon an die 3.000 Mal – und bin keineswegs genervt davon. Ehrlich gesagt kann ich Künstler nicht verstehen, die sich weigern, ihre großen Hits zu singen. Es ist doch ein großes Geschenk, wenn du ein Stück singen kannst, dass das Publikum kennt und liebt. Wie bekannt der Song wirklich ist, ist mir tatsächlich erst in den letzten Jahren aufgefallen. Es gibt einen Unterschied, ob man einen Hit geschrieben hat oder ob ein Stück erst mit den Jahren zu einem Klassiker wird. Es gab andere Singles von mir, die erfolgreich in den Charts waren, aber ›Murder On The Dancefloor‹ ist wirklich allen in den Köpfen geblieben. Der Song hat mittlerweile ein Eigenleben entwickelt. Ich werde ihn auch weiterhin spielen, schließlich habe ich gerne alte Freunde bei mir, auch während eines Konzertes. Solange mein Publikum den Song hören will, werde ich ihn singen. Ganz klar.« Wie bekannt der Song wirklich ist, ist mir tatsächlich erst in den letzten Jahren aufgefallen. Es gibt einen Unterschied, ob man einen Hit geschrieben hat oder ob ein Stück erst mit den Jahren zu einem Klassiker wird. Es gab andere Singles von mir, die erfolgreich in den Charts waren, aber ›Murder On The Dancefloor‹ ist wirklich allen in den Köpfen geblieben. Der Song hat mittlerweile ein Eigenleben entwickelt. Ich werde ihn auch weiterhin spielen, schließlich habe ich gerne alte Freunde bei mir, auch während eines Konzertes. Solange mein Publikum den Song hören will, werde ich ihn singen. Ganz klar.«

Sophie Ellis-Bextor »Murder On The Dancefloor«



