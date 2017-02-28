»Andrew walked into some random pub and saw ›English Tapas‹ scrawled on the menu board. Underneath this beautiful coupling of words were its components: ›Half a scotch egg, cup of chips, pickle and a mini pork pie.‹ It says everything about this fucking place. It’s comedy, it’s make do, it’s ignorant and above all, it’s shit.« Das sagt Jason Williamson über »English Tapas«. Das sechste Album der »angry middle-aged men« ist nicht alles, was 2017 aus Nottingham kommt, dieser Tage erscheint zudem die Dokumentation »Bunch Of Kunst«. Fuck all, 2017 wird ein Sleaford-Mods-Jahr. Das gibt in Zeiten von Brexit und Co. ein irgendwie beruhigendes Gefühl: In all diesem Unverständnis sind Williamson und Andrew Fearns immer noch da, immer noch wütend. »English Tapas« ist kein riesenhafter Wurf, aber interessant genug. »Messy Anywhere« und »BHS« stechen hittechnisch aus den elektronischen Post-Punk-Bass-Miniaturen hervor. Dass Williamson nicht nur dreckig sprechen, sondern auch singen kann, hört man bei »I Feel So Wrong« oder dem hypnotischen »Time Sands«. Direkt zum Brexit äußert Williamson sich übrigens zurückhaltend (schön ist die Wortschöpung »Brex(c)ity Rollers«), präsent ist er zwischen Zeilen und Bässen trotzdem. In einem Interview sagte Williamson zum Brexit: »If you’ve got any self-respect, you can’t ignore things anymore.« Die Ignoranz wird wohl trotzdem noch ein paar Sleaford-Mods-Alben andauern.
Folgt uns auf