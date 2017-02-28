×
×

Lieber Leser, bitte wähle deinen Ansprechpartner aus:

Fragen an die Redaktion

Werbung auf Intro.de

Werbung im Intro Magazin

Intro Abo

Fragen zum Vertrieb

×

Intro Die Woche

Jetzt für den Newsletter anmelden

*
*
*
. .
×
Pop Review Plattenkritik Das Heft intro250 Sleaford Mods Rough Trade Beggars Indigo

»English Tapas«

Sleaford Mods

Die neue Sleaford-Mods-Platte ist kein riesenhafter Wurf, ihre bloße Präsenz wirkt indes beruhigend in Zeiten von Brexit und Co.
Geschrieben am

Christian Steigels

Text:
Christian Steigels

»Andrew walked into some random pub and saw ›English Tapas‹ scrawled on the menu board. Underneath this beautiful coupling of words were its components: ›Half a scotch egg, cup of chips, pickle and a mini pork pie.‹ It says everything about this fucking place. It’s comedy, it’s make do, it’s ignorant and above all, it’s shit.« Das sagt Jason Williamson über »English Tapas«. Das sechste Album der »angry middle-aged men« ist nicht alles, was 2017 aus Nottingham kommt, dieser Tage erscheint zudem die Dokumentation »Bunch Of Kunst«. Fuck all, 2017 wird ein Sleaford-Mods-Jahr. Das gibt in Zeiten von Brexit und Co. ein irgendwie beruhigendes Gefühl: In all diesem Unverständnis sind Williamson und Andrew Fearns immer noch da, immer noch wütend. »English Tapas« ist kein riesenhafter Wurf, aber interessant genug. »Messy Anywhere« und »BHS« stechen hittechnisch aus den elektronischen Post-Punk-Bass-Miniaturen hervor. Dass Williamson nicht nur dreckig sprechen, sondern auch singen kann, hört man bei »I Feel So Wrong« oder dem hypnotischen »Time Sands«. Direkt zum Brexit äußert Williamson sich übrigens zurückhaltend (schön ist die Wortschöpung »Brex(c)ity Rollers«), präsent ist er zwischen Zeilen und Bässen trotzdem. In einem Interview sagte Williamson zum Brexit: »If you’ve got any self-respect, you can’t ignore things anymore.« Die Ignoranz wird wohl trotzdem noch ein paar Sleaford-Mods-Alben andauern.

Sleaford Mods

English Tapas

Release: 03.03.2017

℗ 2017 Rough Trade

Bei iTunes laden Kaufen bei Amazon

Meist gelesen

Top 10

Meist gelesen

Zurück
  1. K.I.Z starten Schlagerprojekt
  2. Neues Video von Laura Carbone
  3. »Trainspotting« gestern und heute
  4. So ist »A Cure For Wellness«
  5. Platten der Woche
  6. Leoniden
  7. Neues Album von Philipp Poisel

Meist geteilt

Top 10

Meist geteilt

Zurück
  1. K.I.Z starten Schlagerprojekt
  2. So ist »A Cure For Wellness«
  3. Wir verlosen Intro-Plakate zu »T2 Trainspotting«
  4. Bonez MC & Raf Camora im Literal Video
  5. 25 Jahre Intro live
  6. Neues Video von Laura Carbone
  7. Gereon Klug im Gespräch
  8. Musik-Kollektive in der Geschichte
  9. Mithu M. Sanyal über Kölner Silvesternächte

Meist kommentiert

Top 10

Meist kommentiert

Zurück
  1. »Platten vor Gericht« – Deine Chance
  2. Mithu M. Sanyal über Kölner Silvesternächte

Folgt uns auf

  • folgen
    mehr
  • Playlists
    mehr
  • Abos
    mehr
  • folgen
    mehr