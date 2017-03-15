×
Pop Alben Review Ausblick Vorschau Plattenvorschau

Alle kommenden Veröffentlichungen auf einen Blick

Plattenvorschau

Welche Alben stehen in den nächsten Monaten an und was ist eigentlich vergangene Woche erschienen? Unser fortlaufend aktualisierter Ausblick hält euch auf dem Laufenden.
Geschrieben am
Februar

03.02.

10.2.

17.2. 
Hanni El Khatib »Savage Times« (Innovative Leisure/Rough Trade)
London O'Connor »O∆« (Matador/Beggars/Indigo)

24.02.
Sailor & I »The Invention Of Loneliness« (Skint/PIAS/Rough Trade)
März

3.3.
Ed Sheeran »÷« (Warner)
Lot »Der Plan ist übers Meer« (Department/Warner)
Patrick Richardt »Soll die Zeit doch vergehen« (Grand Hotel Van Cleef/Indigo)
Pick A Piper »Distance« (Tin Angel /Indigo)
The Magnetic Fields »50 Song Memoir« (Nonesuch/Warner)
Zwei von Millionen »Zwei von Millionen« (Electrola/Universal )

10.3.
Jarvis Cocker Chilly Gonzales »Room 29« (Deutsche Grammophon/Universal)
Bush »Black And White Rainbows« (Caroline/Universal)
Digger Barnes »Near Exit 27« (Barnes & Quincy/Cargo)
Paul Weller »Jawbone (Music from the film)« (Parlophone/Warner)
Shed »The Final Experiment« (Monkeytown/Rough Trade)
Nathan Fake »Providence« (Ninja Tune/Rough Trade)
Porter Ray »Watercolor« (Sub Pop /Cargo)
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever »The French Press« (Sub Pop/Cargo)
Shobaleader One »Elektrac« (Warp/Rough Trade)
Sir Was »Digging A Tunnel« (City Slang/Universal)
Spaceman Spiff »Otago« (Mairisch/Broken Silence)
Tennis Yours Conditionally »Mutually Detrimental« (Rough Trade)
The Magnetic Fields »50 Song Memoir« (Nonesuch/Warner)
The Picturebooks »Home Is A Heartache« (Another Century/Sony)
The Shins »Heartworms« (Aural Apothecary/Columbia Sony)
Valerie June »The Order Of Time« (Concord/Caroline/Universal)

17.3.
Adna »Closure« (Despotz/Cargo)
Adult. »Detroit House Guests« (Mute/GoodToGo)
Cameron Avery »Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams« (Anti-/Indigo)
Chefboss »Blitze aus Gold« (Universal)
Conor Oberst »Salutations« (Warner)
Depeche Mode »Spirit« (Columbia/Sony)
Frances »Things I've Never Said« (Universal)
Jacaszek »Kwiaty« (Ghostly International/Cargo)
Jakub Ondra »Old Town Square« (Four/Sony)
Judith Holofernes »Ich bin das Chaos« (Därängdängdäng/Embassy Of Music/Warner)
Julien Baker »Sprained Ankle« (Matador/Beggars/Indigo)
Kensington »Control« (Universal)
Milky Chance »Blossom« (Vertigo/Universal)
Music For Eleven Instruments »At The Moonshine Park With An Imaginary Orchestra« (Dead Pop Opera/Rough Trade)
My Baby »Prehistoric Rhythm« (Glitterhouse/Indigo)
Olivier Alary »Fiction / Non-Fiction« (Fat Cat/Al!ve)
Pulled Apart By Horses »The Haze« (Caroline/Universal)
Real Estate »In Mind« (Domino/GoodToGo)
Sookee »Mortem & Makeup« (Buback/Indigo)
Sorority Noise »You're Not As ___ As You Think« (Big Scary Monsters/Al!ve)
Spoon »Hot Thoughts« (Matador/Beggars/Indigo)
Tamikrest »Kidal« (Glitterbeat/Indigo)
The Devil And The Almighty Blues »II« (Blues For The Red Sun/Soulfood)
The Pigeon Detectives »Broken Glances« (Dance To The Radio/Al!ve)
Yasmine Hamdan »Al Jamilat« (Crammed Discs/Indigo)

24.3.
Acid Pauli »BLD« (Ouie/Rough Trade)
Algesten »Algesten« (Startracks/Indigo)
Alltta »Of Gods And Girls« (On And On/Cargo)
Anjou »Epithymia« (Kranky/Cargo)
Arbouretum »Song Of The Rose« (Thrill Jockey/Rough Trade)
Bardo Pond »Under The Pines« (Fire/Cargo)
Boss Hog »Brood X« (Bronzerat/Soulfood)
Daniel Brandt »Eternal Something« (Erased Tapes/Indigo)
Die Regierung »Raus« (Staatsakt/Caroline/Universal)
Formation »Look At The Powerful People « (Warner)
HVOB »Silk« (Tragen)
Jakuzi »Fantezi Müzik« (City Slang /Universal)
Johnny Flynn »Sillion« (Transgressive/Rough Trade)
Juveniles »Without Warning« (Capitol/Universal)
Kelly Lee Owens »Kelly Lee Owens « (Smalltown/Supersound/Rough Trade)
Kid Koala feat. Emiliana Torrini »Music To Draw To: Satellite« (Arts & Crafts/Rough Trade)
Krakow Loves Adana »Call Yourself New« (Ingrooves/Rough Trade)
Me And That Man »Songs Of Love & Death« (Cooking Vinyl/Sony)
Mighty Oaks »Dreamers« (Vertigo/Universal)
Mutter »Der Traum vom Anderssein« (Die Eigene Gesellschaft /Hanseplatte)
Pontiak »Dialectic Of Ignorance« (Thrill Jockey/Rough Trade)
Samantha Crain »You Had Me At Goodbye« (Full Time Hobby/Rough Trade)
Soulwax »From Deewee« (PIAS/Rough Trade)
Spiral Stairs »Doris And The Daggers« (Domino/GoodToGo)
The Bug vs. Earth »Concrete Desert« (Ninja Tune/Rough Trade)
The Cairo Gang »Untouchable« (Drag City /Rough Trade)
The Jesus And Mary Chain »Damage And Joy« (ADA/Warner)
The Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble »Find Me Finding You« (Drag City/Rough Trade)
The Moonlandingz »Interplanetary Class Classics« (Transgressive/PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
Tuxedo »II« (Stones Throw)
Wolf Eyes »Undertow« (Lower Floor/Rough Trade)

31.3.
Aimee Mann »Mental Illness« (Superego/Membran)
British Sea Power »Let The Dancers Inherit The Party« (Caroline/Universal)
Chaplin »Wenn uns morgen keiner weckt« (Tapete/Indigo)
Charlotte OC »Careless People« (Universal)
Fotos »Kids« (CNTCT/PIAS/Rough Trade)
Goldfrapp »Silver Eye« (Mute/PIAS/Rough Trade)
Hauschka »What If« (City Slang/Universal)
Hello Piedpiper »The Raucous Tide« (K&F/Broken Silence)
Jamiroquai »Automaton« (Universal)
John Milk »Paris Show Some Love« (Underdog/Groove Attack)
Julia Holter »In The Same Room« (Domino/GoodToGo)
Kim Janssen »Cousins« (Snowstar/Soulfood)
Mastodon »Emperor Of Sand« (Reprise/Warner)
Mesmo »The Same Inside« (Staatsakt/Caroline/Universal)
Nelly Furtado »The Ride« (Eleven Seven/Warner)
Next Stop: Horizon »The Grand Still« (Transmopolitan/Cargo)
Nick & June »My November My« (AdP/Al!ve)
Pharmakon »Contact« (Sacred Bones/Cargo)
Sneaks »It's A Myth« (Merge/Cargo)
Tale Of Us »Endless« (Deutsche Grammophon/Universal)
Veedel Kaztro »Büdchentape 3« (Melting Pot/Groove Attack)
Wire »Silver/Lead« (Pink Flag/Cargo)
Y'akoto »Mermaid Blues« (Warner )
April

7.4.
Alexandra Savior »Belladonna Of Sadness « (Columbia/Sony)
Allred & Broderick »Find The Ways« (Erased Tapes/Indigo)
Blaenavon »That's Your Lot « (Transgressive/PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
Booka Shade »Galvany Street« (Blaufield/Rough Trade)
Claire »Tides Island« (Universal)
Clark »Death Peak« (Warp/Rough Trade)
Cold War Kids »L.A. Divine« (Universal)
Cologne Tape »Welt Magazine« (Godbrain)
Diet Cig »Swear I'm Good At This« (Frenchkiss/The Orchard)
Father John Misty »Pure Comedy« (Bella Union/PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
Future Islands »The Far Field« (4AD/Beggars/Indigo)
Happyness »Write In« (Moshi Moshi/PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
K.Flay »Every Where Is Some Where« (Night Street/Interscope/Universal)
Karen Elson »Double Roses 1965« (PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
Kreidler »European Song« (Bureau B/Indigo)
Lake »Forever Or Never« (Tapete/Indigo)
Der Plan ist übers Meer« (Department/Warner)
Mister And Mississippi »Mirage« (V2/H'art)
Octo Octa »Where Are We Going?« (Honey Soundsystem)
Pele Caster »Theater des Absurden« (Stargazer/Cargo)
San Fermin »Belong Downtown« (Interscope/Universal)
The Wooden Sky »Swimming In Strange Waters« (Nevado/Rough Trade)
Timber Timbre »Sincerely, Future Pollution« (City Slang/Universal)
Arca »Arca« (XL/Beggars/Indigo)
Dark Sky »Othona« (Monkeytown/Rough Trade)
Sean Rowe »New Lore« (Anti-/Indigo)

14.4.
Awanto 3 »Gargamel« (Dekmantel)
Close Talker »Lens« (DevilDuck/Indigo)
Fionn Regan »The Meetings Of The Waters« (Abbey/Al!ve)
Lisa Mitchell »Warriors« (PIAS/Rough Trade)
Little Dragon »Season High« (Because/Warner)
Los Angeles Police Department »Los Angeles Police Department« (Anti-/Indigo)
Sophie Zelmani »My Song« (Oh Dear/Cargo)
Zwei von Millionen« (Electrola/Universal )

21.4.
Joe Goddard »Electric Lines« (Domino/GoodToGo)
Maximo Park »Risk To Exist« (Daylighting/Cooking Vinyl/Sony)
Mr. Mitch »Devolut« (Planet Mu/Cargo)
Overcoats »Young« (Arts & Crafts/Rough Trade)
Parov Stelar »The Burning Spider« (Etage Noir)
The Black Angels »Death Song« (Partisan/PIAS/Rough Trade)
The Legends »Nightshift« (Labrador/Broken Silence)
Tobias»Eyes In The Center« (Ostgut Ton/Rough Trade)
Tom Schilling & The Jazz Kids »Vilnius« (Embassy Of Music/Warner)

28.4. 
BNQT »Volume 1« (Bella Union/PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
Captain Capa »This Is Forever« (Audiolith/Broken Silence)
DJ Hell »Zukunftsmusik« (International Deejayy Gigolo)
Feist »Pleasure« (Polydor/Universal)
Keele »Gut und dir« (Rookie/Indigo)
Levin Goes Lightly »GA PS« (Staatsakt/Caroline/Universal)
Little Cub »Still Life« (Domino/GoodToGo)
Mario Batkovic »Mario Batkovic« (Invada/PIAS/Rough Trade)
Mark Lanegan Band »Gargoyle« (Heavenly/PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
Mew »Visuals « (PIAS/Rough Trade)
Sophia Kennedy »Sophia Kennedy« (Pampa/Rough Trade)
Sylvan Esso »What Now« (Loma Vista/Caroline/Universal)
The New Year »Snow« (Grand Hotel Van Cleef/Indigo)
Thurston Moore »Rock'n'Roll Consciousness« (Caroline/Universal)
Valentina Mér »You« (Warner)
Vök »Figure« (Nettwerk/ADA/Warner)
Mai

5.5.
Albrecht Schrader »Nichtsdestotrotzdem« (Staatsakt/Caroline/Universal)
Amanda Palmer & Edward Ka-Spel »I Can Spin A Rainbow« (Cooking Vinyl/Sony)
Ásgeir »Afterglow« (Embassy Of Music/Warner)
At The Drive-In »In.ter a.li.a Rise« (ADA/Warner)
Blondie »Pollinator« (BMG/Rough Trade)
Bonnie »Prince« Billy »Best Troubador« (Domino/GoodToGo)
Day Wave »The Days We Had« (Harvest/Caroline/Universal)
Fazerdaze »Morningside« (Grönland/Rough Trade)
Forest Swords »Compassion« (Ninja Tune/Rough Trade)
Fujiya & Miyagi »Fujiya & Miyagi« (Impossible Objects Of Desire/H'art)
Hoops Routines »Fat Possum« (Al!ve)
Jesu / Sun Kil Moon »30 Seconds To The Decline Of Planet Earth« (Rough Trade/Beggars/Indigo)
John Moreland »Big Bad Luv« (4AD/Beggars/Indigo)
Juana Molina »Halo« (Crammed Discs/Indigo)
La Tourette »The Great Mickey Mouse Swindle« (Solaris Empire/Broken Silence)
Mac DeMarco »This Old Dog« (Captured Tracks/Cargo)
Moon Duo »Occult Architecture Vol. 2« (Sacred Bones/Cargo)
Olsson »Millions« (Universal)
Oxbow »Thin Black Duke« (Hydra Head)
Penguin Cafe »The Imperfect Sea« (Erased Tapes/Indigo)
Perfume Genius »No Shape« (Matador/Beggars/Indigo)
Piers Faccini »I Dreamed An Island« (Beating Drum & Zamora/Broken Silence)
Pond »The Weather« (Kobalt/Rough Trade)
Sóley »Endless Summer« (Morr/Indigo)
The Afghan Whigs »In Spades« (Sub Pop/Cargo)

12.5.
Bridget Kearney »Won't Let You Down« (Signature Sounds/H'art)
Diagrams »Dorothy« (Bookshop/Republic Of Music/Rough Trade)
Love A »Nichts ist neu« (Rookie/Cargo)
Mando Diao »Good Times« (BMG/Rough Trade)
Max Richter »Out Of The Darkroom« (Warner)
PWR BTTM »Pageant« (Big Scary Monsters/Al!ve)
Thomas Azier »Rouge« (Island/Universal)
Will Stratton »Rosewood Almanac« (Bella Union/PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
Woman »Happy Freedom« (Jakarta/Rough Trade)

19.5.
!!! »Shake The Shudder« (Warp/Rough Trade)
Coldcut x On-U Sound »Outside The Echo Chamber« (Ahead Of Our Time/Ninja Tune/Rough Trade)
Demen »Nektyr« (Kranky/Cargo)
Hall&Rauch »Cöllln« (Baumusik)
Jade Jackson »Glided« (Anti-/Indigo)
Jane Weaver »Modern Kosmology« (Fire/Cargo)
Käptn Peng & Die Tentakel von Delphi »Das nullte Kapitel« (Kreismusik/Soulfood)
Leslie Clio »Purple« (Embassy Of Music/Warner)
Linkin Park »One More Light« (Warner)
Nick Hakim »Green Twins« (ATO/PIAS/Rough Trade)
Oliver Koletzki »The Arc Of Tension« (Stil vor Talent/Rough Trade)
Schlachthofbronx »Haul & Pull Up« (Rave And Romance/Indigo)
SXTN »Leben am Limit« (JINX/Chapter One/Universal)
T.Raumschmiere »Heimat« (Kompakt/Rough Trade)
The Mountain Goats »Goths« (Merge/Cargo)
Wavves »You're Welcome« (Ghost Ramp/Cargo)
White Hills »Stop Mute Defeat« (Thrill Jockey/Rough Trade)
Juni

2.6.
Beach Fossils »Somersault« (Bayonet/Cargo)
Benjamin Booker »Witness« (Rough Trade/Beggars/Indigo)
Chastity Belt »I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone« (Hardly Art/Cargo)
Dua Lipa »Dua Lipa« (Universal)
Noga Erez »Off The Radar« (City Slang/Universal)
Pixx »The Age Of Anxiety« (4AD/Beggars/Indigo)
Ulrika Spacek »Modern English Decoration« (Tough Love/Cargo)

9.6.
Alt-J »Relaxer « (PIAS/Rough Trade)
INVSN »The Beautiful Stories« (Dine Alone/Caroline/Universal)
Lady Antebellum »Heart Break« (Universal)

16.6.
Fleet Foxes »Crack-Up« (Nonesuch/Warner)
Goldie »The Journey Man« (Metalheadz/Cooking Vinyl/Sony)
Lorde »Melodrama« (Republic/Universal)
Michael Nau »Some Twist« (Full Time Hobby/Rough Trade)
The Drums »Abysmal Thoughts« (Anti-/Indigo)

