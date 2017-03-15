Alle kommenden Veröffentlichungen auf einen Blick
Plattenvorschau
Geschrieben am
03.02.
10.2.
17.2.
Hanni El Khatib »Savage Times« (Innovative Leisure/Rough Trade)
London O'Connor »O∆« (Matador/Beggars/Indigo)
24.02.
Sailor & I »The Invention Of Loneliness« (Skint/PIAS/Rough Trade)
März
3.3.
Ed Sheeran »÷« (Warner)
Lot »Der Plan ist übers Meer« (Department/Warner)
Patrick Richardt »Soll die Zeit doch vergehen« (Grand Hotel Van Cleef/Indigo)
Pick A Piper »Distance« (Tin Angel /Indigo)
The Magnetic Fields »50 Song Memoir« (Nonesuch/Warner)
Zwei von Millionen »Zwei von Millionen« (Electrola/Universal )
10.3.
Jarvis Cocker Chilly Gonzales »Room 29« (Deutsche Grammophon/Universal)
Bush »Black And White Rainbows« (Caroline/Universal)
Digger Barnes »Near Exit 27« (Barnes & Quincy/Cargo)
Paul Weller »Jawbone (Music from the film)« (Parlophone/Warner)
Shed »The Final Experiment« (Monkeytown/Rough Trade)
Nathan Fake »Providence« (Ninja Tune/Rough Trade)
Porter Ray »Watercolor« (Sub Pop /Cargo)
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever »The French Press« (Sub Pop/Cargo)
Shobaleader One »Elektrac« (Warp/Rough Trade)
Sir Was »Digging A Tunnel« (City Slang/Universal)
Spaceman Spiff »Otago« (Mairisch/Broken Silence)
Tennis Yours Conditionally »Mutually Detrimental« (Rough Trade)
The Magnetic Fields »50 Song Memoir« (Nonesuch/Warner)
The Picturebooks »Home Is A Heartache« (Another Century/Sony)
The Shins »Heartworms« (Aural Apothecary/Columbia Sony)
Valerie June »The Order Of Time« (Concord/Caroline/Universal)
17.3.
Adna »Closure« (Despotz/Cargo)
Adult. »Detroit House Guests« (Mute/GoodToGo)
Cameron Avery »Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams« (Anti-/Indigo)
Chefboss »Blitze aus Gold« (Universal)
Conor Oberst »Salutations« (Warner)
Depeche Mode »Spirit« (Columbia/Sony)
Frances »Things I've Never Said« (Universal)
Jacaszek »Kwiaty« (Ghostly International/Cargo)
Jakub Ondra »Old Town Square« (Four/Sony)
Judith Holofernes »Ich bin das Chaos« (Därängdängdäng/Embassy Of Music/Warner)
Julien Baker »Sprained Ankle« (Matador/Beggars/Indigo)
Kensington »Control« (Universal)
Milky Chance »Blossom« (Vertigo/Universal)
Music For Eleven Instruments »At The Moonshine Park With An Imaginary Orchestra« (Dead Pop Opera/Rough Trade)
My Baby »Prehistoric Rhythm« (Glitterhouse/Indigo)
Olivier Alary »Fiction / Non-Fiction« (Fat Cat/Al!ve)
Pulled Apart By Horses »The Haze« (Caroline/Universal)
Real Estate »In Mind« (Domino/GoodToGo)
Sookee »Mortem & Makeup« (Buback/Indigo)
Sorority Noise »You're Not As ___ As You Think« (Big Scary Monsters/Al!ve)
Spoon »Hot Thoughts« (Matador/Beggars/Indigo)
Tamikrest »Kidal« (Glitterbeat/Indigo)
The Devil And The Almighty Blues »II« (Blues For The Red Sun/Soulfood)
The Pigeon Detectives »Broken Glances« (Dance To The Radio/Al!ve)
Yasmine Hamdan »Al Jamilat« (Crammed Discs/Indigo)
24.3.
Acid Pauli »BLD« (Ouie/Rough Trade)
Algesten »Algesten« (Startracks/Indigo)
Alltta »Of Gods And Girls« (On And On/Cargo)
Anjou »Epithymia« (Kranky/Cargo)
Arbouretum »Song Of The Rose« (Thrill Jockey/Rough Trade)
Bardo Pond »Under The Pines« (Fire/Cargo)
Boss Hog »Brood X« (Bronzerat/Soulfood)
Daniel Brandt »Eternal Something« (Erased Tapes/Indigo)
Die Regierung »Raus« (Staatsakt/Caroline/Universal)
Formation »Look At The Powerful People « (Warner)
HVOB »Silk« (Tragen)
Jakuzi »Fantezi Müzik« (City Slang /Universal)
Johnny Flynn »Sillion« (Transgressive/Rough Trade)
Juveniles »Without Warning« (Capitol/Universal)
Kelly Lee Owens »Kelly Lee Owens « (Smalltown/Supersound/Rough Trade)
Kid Koala feat. Emiliana Torrini »Music To Draw To: Satellite« (Arts & Crafts/Rough Trade)
Krakow Loves Adana »Call Yourself New« (Ingrooves/Rough Trade)
Me And That Man »Songs Of Love & Death« (Cooking Vinyl/Sony)
Mighty Oaks »Dreamers« (Vertigo/Universal)
Mutter »Der Traum vom Anderssein« (Die Eigene Gesellschaft /Hanseplatte)
Pontiak »Dialectic Of Ignorance« (Thrill Jockey/Rough Trade)
Samantha Crain »You Had Me At Goodbye« (Full Time Hobby/Rough Trade)
Soulwax »From Deewee« (PIAS/Rough Trade)
Spiral Stairs »Doris And The Daggers« (Domino/GoodToGo)
The Bug vs. Earth »Concrete Desert« (Ninja Tune/Rough Trade)
The Cairo Gang »Untouchable« (Drag City /Rough Trade)
The Jesus And Mary Chain »Damage And Joy« (ADA/Warner)
The Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble »Find Me Finding You« (Drag City/Rough Trade)
The Moonlandingz »Interplanetary Class Classics« (Transgressive/PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
Tuxedo »II« (Stones Throw)
Wolf Eyes »Undertow« (Lower Floor/Rough Trade)
31.3.
Aimee Mann »Mental Illness« (Superego/Membran)
British Sea Power »Let The Dancers Inherit The Party« (Caroline/Universal)
Chaplin »Wenn uns morgen keiner weckt« (Tapete/Indigo)
Charlotte OC »Careless People« (Universal)
Fotos »Kids« (CNTCT/PIAS/Rough Trade)
Goldfrapp »Silver Eye« (Mute/PIAS/Rough Trade)
Hauschka »What If« (City Slang/Universal)
Hello Piedpiper »The Raucous Tide« (K&F/Broken Silence)
Jamiroquai »Automaton« (Universal)
John Milk »Paris Show Some Love« (Underdog/Groove Attack)
Julia Holter »In The Same Room« (Domino/GoodToGo)
Kim Janssen »Cousins« (Snowstar/Soulfood)
Mastodon »Emperor Of Sand« (Reprise/Warner)
Mesmo »The Same Inside« (Staatsakt/Caroline/Universal)
Nelly Furtado »The Ride« (Eleven Seven/Warner)
Next Stop: Horizon »The Grand Still« (Transmopolitan/Cargo)
Nick & June »My November My« (AdP/Al!ve)
Pharmakon »Contact« (Sacred Bones/Cargo)
Sneaks »It's A Myth« (Merge/Cargo)
Tale Of Us »Endless« (Deutsche Grammophon/Universal)
Veedel Kaztro »Büdchentape 3« (Melting Pot/Groove Attack)
Wire »Silver/Lead« (Pink Flag/Cargo)
Y'akoto »Mermaid Blues« (Warner )
7.4.
Alexandra Savior »Belladonna Of Sadness « (Columbia/Sony)
Allred & Broderick »Find The Ways« (Erased Tapes/Indigo)
Blaenavon »That's Your Lot « (Transgressive/PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
Booka Shade »Galvany Street« (Blaufield/Rough Trade)
Claire »Tides Island« (Universal)
Clark »Death Peak« (Warp/Rough Trade)
Cold War Kids »L.A. Divine« (Universal)
Cologne Tape »Welt Magazine« (Godbrain)
Diet Cig »Swear I'm Good At This« (Frenchkiss/The Orchard)
Father John Misty »Pure Comedy« (Bella Union/PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
Future Islands »The Far Field« (4AD/Beggars/Indigo)
Happyness »Write In« (Moshi Moshi/PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
K.Flay »Every Where Is Some Where« (Night Street/Interscope/Universal)
Karen Elson »Double Roses 1965« (PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
Kreidler »European Song« (Bureau B/Indigo)
Lake »Forever Or Never« (Tapete/Indigo)
Lot »Der Plan ist übers Meer« (Department/Warner)
Mister And Mississippi »Mirage« (V2/H'art)
Octo Octa »Where Are We Going?« (Honey Soundsystem)
Pele Caster »Theater des Absurden« (Stargazer/Cargo)
San Fermin »Belong Downtown« (Interscope/Universal)
The Wooden Sky »Swimming In Strange Waters« (Nevado/Rough Trade)
Timber Timbre »Sincerely, Future Pollution« (City Slang/Universal)
Arca »Arca« (XL/Beggars/Indigo)
Dark Sky »Othona« (Monkeytown/Rough Trade)
Sean Rowe »New Lore« (Anti-/Indigo)
14.4.
14.4.
Awanto 3 »Gargamel« (Dekmantel)
Close Talker »Lens« (DevilDuck/Indigo)
Fionn Regan »The Meetings Of The Waters« (Abbey/Al!ve)
Lisa Mitchell »Warriors« (PIAS/Rough Trade)
Little Dragon »Season High« (Because/Warner)
Los Angeles Police Department »Los Angeles Police Department« (Anti-/Indigo)
Sophie Zelmani »My Song« (Oh Dear/Cargo)
Zwei von Millionen »Zwei von Millionen« (Electrola/Universal )
21.4.
Joe Goddard »Electric Lines« (Domino/GoodToGo)
Maximo Park »Risk To Exist« (Daylighting/Cooking Vinyl/Sony)
Mr. Mitch »Devolut« (Planet Mu/Cargo)
Overcoats »Young« (Arts & Crafts/Rough Trade)
Parov Stelar »The Burning Spider« (Etage Noir)
The Black Angels »Death Song« (Partisan/PIAS/Rough Trade)
The Legends »Nightshift« (Labrador/Broken Silence)
Tobias»Eyes In The Center« (Ostgut Ton/Rough Trade)
Tom Schilling & The Jazz Kids »Vilnius« (Embassy Of Music/Warner)
28.4.
BNQT »Volume 1« (Bella Union/PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
Captain Capa »This Is Forever« (Audiolith/Broken Silence)
DJ Hell »Zukunftsmusik« (International Deejayy Gigolo)
Feist »Pleasure« (Polydor/Universal)
Keele »Gut und dir« (Rookie/Indigo)
Levin Goes Lightly »GA PS« (Staatsakt/Caroline/Universal)
Little Cub »Still Life« (Domino/GoodToGo)
Mario Batkovic »Mario Batkovic« (Invada/PIAS/Rough Trade)
Mark Lanegan Band »Gargoyle« (Heavenly/PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
Mew »Visuals « (PIAS/Rough Trade)
Sophia Kennedy »Sophia Kennedy« (Pampa/Rough Trade)
Sylvan Esso »What Now« (Loma Vista/Caroline/Universal)
The New Year »Snow« (Grand Hotel Van Cleef/Indigo)
Thurston Moore »Rock'n'Roll Consciousness« (Caroline/Universal)
Valentina Mér »You« (Warner)
Vök »Figure« (Nettwerk/ADA/Warner)
Mai
5.5.
5.5.
Albrecht Schrader »Nichtsdestotrotzdem« (Staatsakt/Caroline/Universal)
Amanda Palmer & Edward Ka-Spel »I Can Spin A Rainbow« (Cooking Vinyl/Sony)
Ásgeir »Afterglow« (Embassy Of Music/Warner)
At The Drive-In »In.ter a.li.a Rise« (ADA/Warner)
Blondie »Pollinator« (BMG/Rough Trade)
Bonnie »Prince« Billy »Best Troubador« (Domino/GoodToGo)
Day Wave »The Days We Had« (Harvest/Caroline/Universal)
Fazerdaze »Morningside« (Grönland/Rough Trade)
Forest Swords »Compassion« (Ninja Tune/Rough Trade)
Fujiya & Miyagi »Fujiya & Miyagi« (Impossible Objects Of Desire/H'art)
Hoops Routines »Fat Possum« (Al!ve)
Jesu / Sun Kil Moon »30 Seconds To The Decline Of Planet Earth« (Rough Trade/Beggars/Indigo)
John Moreland »Big Bad Luv« (4AD/Beggars/Indigo)
Juana Molina »Halo« (Crammed Discs/Indigo)
La Tourette »The Great Mickey Mouse Swindle« (Solaris Empire/Broken Silence)
Mac DeMarco »This Old Dog« (Captured Tracks/Cargo)
Moon Duo »Occult Architecture Vol. 2« (Sacred Bones/Cargo)
Olsson »Millions« (Universal)
Oxbow »Thin Black Duke« (Hydra Head)
Penguin Cafe »The Imperfect Sea« (Erased Tapes/Indigo)
Perfume Genius »No Shape« (Matador/Beggars/Indigo)
Piers Faccini »I Dreamed An Island« (Beating Drum & Zamora/Broken Silence)
Pond »The Weather« (Kobalt/Rough Trade)
Sóley »Endless Summer« (Morr/Indigo)
The Afghan Whigs »In Spades« (Sub Pop/Cargo)
12.5.
Bridget Kearney »Won't Let You Down« (Signature Sounds/H'art)
Diagrams »Dorothy« (Bookshop/Republic Of Music/Rough Trade)
Love A »Nichts ist neu« (Rookie/Cargo)
Mando Diao »Good Times« (BMG/Rough Trade)
Max Richter »Out Of The Darkroom« (Warner)
PWR BTTM »Pageant« (Big Scary Monsters/Al!ve)
Thomas Azier »Rouge« (Island/Universal)
Will Stratton »Rosewood Almanac« (Bella Union/PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)
Woman »Happy Freedom« (Jakarta/Rough Trade)
19.5.
!!! »Shake The Shudder« (Warp/Rough Trade)
Coldcut x On-U Sound »Outside The Echo Chamber« (Ahead Of Our Time/Ninja Tune/Rough Trade)
Demen »Nektyr« (Kranky/Cargo)
Hall&Rauch »Cöllln« (Baumusik)
Jade Jackson »Glided« (Anti-/Indigo)
Jane Weaver »Modern Kosmology« (Fire/Cargo)
Käptn Peng & Die Tentakel von Delphi »Das nullte Kapitel« (Kreismusik/Soulfood)
Leslie Clio »Purple« (Embassy Of Music/Warner)
Linkin Park »One More Light« (Warner)
Nick Hakim »Green Twins« (ATO/PIAS/Rough Trade)
Oliver Koletzki »The Arc Of Tension« (Stil vor Talent/Rough Trade)
Schlachthofbronx »Haul & Pull Up« (Rave And Romance/Indigo)
SXTN »Leben am Limit« (JINX/Chapter One/Universal)
T.Raumschmiere »Heimat« (Kompakt/Rough Trade)
The Mountain Goats »Goths« (Merge/Cargo)
Wavves »You're Welcome« (Ghost Ramp/Cargo)
White Hills »Stop Mute Defeat« (Thrill Jockey/Rough Trade)
2.6.
Beach Fossils »Somersault« (Bayonet/Cargo)
Benjamin Booker »Witness« (Rough Trade/Beggars/Indigo)
Chastity Belt »I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone« (Hardly Art/Cargo)
Dua Lipa »Dua Lipa« (Universal)
Noga Erez »Off The Radar« (City Slang/Universal)
Pixx »The Age Of Anxiety« (4AD/Beggars/Indigo)
Ulrika Spacek »Modern English Decoration« (Tough Love/Cargo)
9.6.
Alt-J »Relaxer « (PIAS/Rough Trade)
INVSN »The Beautiful Stories« (Dine Alone/Caroline/Universal)
Lady Antebellum »Heart Break« (Universal)
16.6.
Fleet Foxes »Crack-Up« (Nonesuch/Warner)
Goldie »The Journey Man« (Metalheadz/Cooking Vinyl/Sony)
Lorde »Melodrama« (Republic/Universal)
Michael Nau »Some Twist« (Full Time Hobby/Rough Trade)
The Drums »Abysmal Thoughts« (Anti-/Indigo)
Folgt uns auf