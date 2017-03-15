Plattenvorschau

3.3.

Ed Sheeran »÷« (Warner)

Lot »Der Plan ist übers Meer« (Department/Warner)

Patrick Richardt »Soll die Zeit doch vergehen« (Grand Hotel Van Cleef/Indigo)

Pick A Piper »Distance« (Tin Angel /Indigo)

The Magnetic Fields »50 Song Memoir« (Nonesuch/Warner)

Zwei von Millionen »Zwei von Millionen« (Electrola/Universal )

10.3.

Jarvis Cocker Chilly Gonzales »Room 29« (Deutsche Grammophon/Universal) Bush »Black And White Rainbows« (Caroline/Universal) Digger Barnes »Near Exit 27« (Barnes & Quincy/Cargo) Paul Weller »Jawbone (Music from the film)« (Parlophone/Warner) Shed »The Final Experiment« (Monkeytown/Rough Trade)

Nathan Fake »Providence« (Ninja Tune/Rough Trade)

Porter Ray »Watercolor« (Sub Pop /Cargo)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever »The French Press« (Sub Pop/Cargo)

Shobaleader One »Elektrac« (Warp/Rough Trade)

Sir Was »Digging A Tunnel« (City Slang/Universal)

Spaceman Spiff »Otago« (Mairisch/Broken Silence)

Tennis Yours Conditionally »Mutually Detrimental« (Rough Trade)

The Magnetic Fields »50 Song Memoir« (Nonesuch/Warner)

The Picturebooks »Home Is A Heartache« (Another Century/Sony)

The Shins »Heartworms« (Aural Apothecary/Columbia Sony)

Valerie June »The Order Of Time« (Concord/Caroline/Universal)





17.3.

Adna »Closure« (Despotz/Cargo)

Adult. »Detroit House Guests« (Mute/GoodToGo)

Cameron Avery »Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams« (Anti-/Indigo)

Chefboss »Blitze aus Gold« (Universal)

Conor Oberst »Salutations« (Warner)

Depeche Mode »Spirit« (Columbia/Sony)

Frances »Things I've Never Said« (Universal)

Jacaszek »Kwiaty« (Ghostly International/Cargo)

Jakub Ondra »Old Town Square« (Four/Sony)

Judith Holofernes »Ich bin das Chaos« (Därängdängdäng/Embassy Of Music/Warner)

Julien Baker »Sprained Ankle« (Matador/Beggars/Indigo)

Kensington »Control« (Universal)

Milky Chance »Blossom« (Vertigo/Universal)

Music For Eleven Instruments »At The Moonshine Park With An Imaginary Orchestra« (Dead Pop Opera/Rough Trade)

My Baby »Prehistoric Rhythm« (Glitterhouse/Indigo)

Olivier Alary »Fiction / Non-Fiction« (Fat Cat/Al!ve)

Pulled Apart By Horses »The Haze« (Caroline/Universal)

Real Estate »In Mind« (Domino/GoodToGo)

Sookee »Mortem & Makeup« (Buback/Indigo)

Sorority Noise »You're Not As ___ As You Think« (Big Scary Monsters/Al!ve)

Spoon »Hot Thoughts« (Matador/Beggars/Indigo)

Tamikrest »Kidal« (Glitterbeat/Indigo)

The Devil And The Almighty Blues »II« (Blues For The Red Sun/Soulfood)

The Pigeon Detectives »Broken Glances« (Dance To The Radio/Al!ve)

Yasmine Hamdan »Al Jamilat« (Crammed Discs/Indigo)





24.3.

Acid Pauli »BLD« (Ouie/Rough Trade)

Algesten »Algesten« (Startracks/Indigo)

Alltta »Of Gods And Girls« (On And On/Cargo)

Anjou »Epithymia« (Kranky/Cargo)

Arbouretum »Song Of The Rose« (Thrill Jockey/Rough Trade)

Bardo Pond »Under The Pines« (Fire/Cargo)

Boss Hog »Brood X« (Bronzerat/Soulfood)

Daniel Brandt »Eternal Something« (Erased Tapes/Indigo)

Die Regierung »Raus« (Staatsakt/Caroline/Universal)

Formation »Look At The Powerful People « (Warner)

HVOB »Silk« (Tragen)

Jakuzi »Fantezi Müzik« (City Slang /Universal)

Johnny Flynn »Sillion« (Transgressive/Rough Trade)

Juveniles »Without Warning« (Capitol/Universal)

Kelly Lee Owens »Kelly Lee Owens « (Smalltown/Supersound/Rough Trade)

Kid Koala feat. Emiliana Torrini »Music To Draw To: Satellite« (Arts & Crafts/Rough Trade)

Krakow Loves Adana »Call Yourself New« (Ingrooves/Rough Trade)

Me And That Man »Songs Of Love & Death« (Cooking Vinyl/Sony)

Mighty Oaks »Dreamers« (Vertigo/Universal)

Mutter »Der Traum vom Anderssein« (Die Eigene Gesellschaft /Hanseplatte)

Pontiak »Dialectic Of Ignorance« (Thrill Jockey/Rough Trade)

Samantha Crain »You Had Me At Goodbye« (Full Time Hobby/Rough Trade)

Soulwax »From Deewee« (PIAS/Rough Trade)

Spiral Stairs »Doris And The Daggers« (Domino/GoodToGo)

The Bug vs. Earth »Concrete Desert« (Ninja Tune/Rough Trade)

The Cairo Gang »Untouchable« (Drag City /Rough Trade)

The Jesus And Mary Chain »Damage And Joy« (ADA/Warner)

The Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble »Find Me Finding You« (Drag City/Rough Trade)

The Moonlandingz »Interplanetary Class Classics« (Transgressive/PIAS [Coop]/Rough Trade)

Tuxedo »II« (Stones Throw)

Wolf Eyes »Undertow« (Lower Floor/Rough Trade)





31.3.

Aimee Mann »Mental Illness« (Superego/Membran)

British Sea Power »Let The Dancers Inherit The Party« (Caroline/Universal)

Chaplin »Wenn uns morgen keiner weckt« (Tapete/Indigo)

Charlotte OC »Careless People« (Universal)

Fotos »Kids« (CNTCT/PIAS/Rough Trade)

Goldfrapp »Silver Eye« (Mute/PIAS/Rough Trade)

Hauschka »What If« (City Slang/Universal)

Hello Piedpiper »The Raucous Tide« (K&F/Broken Silence)

Jamiroquai »Automaton« (Universal)

John Milk »Paris Show Some Love« (Underdog/Groove Attack)

Julia Holter »In The Same Room« (Domino/GoodToGo)

Kim Janssen »Cousins« (Snowstar/Soulfood)

Mastodon »Emperor Of Sand« (Reprise/Warner)

Mesmo »The Same Inside« (Staatsakt/Caroline/Universal)

Nelly Furtado »The Ride« (Eleven Seven/Warner)

Next Stop: Horizon »The Grand Still« (Transmopolitan/Cargo)

Nick & June »My November My« (AdP/Al!ve)

Pharmakon »Contact« (Sacred Bones/Cargo)

Sneaks »It's A Myth« (Merge/Cargo)

Tale Of Us »Endless« (Deutsche Grammophon/Universal)

Veedel Kaztro »Büdchentape 3« (Melting Pot/Groove Attack)

Wire »Silver/Lead« (Pink Flag/Cargo)

Y'akoto »Mermaid Blues« (Warner )