Pop News Waxahatchee Iron & Wine Musikvideos der Woche Video

Mit Iron & Wine, Waxahatchee und anderen

Musikvideos der Woche

Wir haben die besten Clips der vergangenen Tage für euch zusammengestellt. Mit dabei sind Iron & Wine, Waxahatchee und andere.
Geschrieben am
Recherche:
Bastian Küllenberg
Recherche:
Julia Brummert
Iron & Wine »Thomas County Law« (Regie: J. Austin Wilson)
Waxahatchee »Recite Remorse« (Regie: Ricardo Rivera)
Captain Gips »Cap Is Back« (Regie: Sebastian Egert)
Selena Gomez feat. Gucci Mane »Fetish« (Regie: Petra Collins)
I'm A Sloth »Titanic« (Regie: Bernhard Drexler)
Tim Neuhaus »American Dream In Berlin« (Regie: Christine Gensheimer)
Skott »Mermaid« (Regie: Emile Rafael)
The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart »When I Dance With You« (Regie: Ralph Fuller)
Sweet Apple »World I'm Gonna Leave You« (Regie: John Petkovic)
Charli XCX »Boys« (Regie: Charli XCX und Sarah McColgan)
Action Bronson »The Chairman's Intent« (Regie: Rik Cordero)
Wolf Alice »Yuk Foo« (Regie: Adam Powell)
Kesha »Learn To Let Go«
The Head and the Heart »City of Angels« (Regie: Arielle Zakowski)

