»LMK«
Kelela zeigt erstes Video zum neuen Album
Geschrieben am
Autor: Heiko Rand
Der R’n’B-Gesang und auch die Ästhetik des Videos verweisen schnurstracks in die 90er. Regie beim Clip führte der langjährige Björk-Kollaborateur Andrew Thomas Huang. In einem Statement erklärt er seine Vision wie folgt: »We wanted make a video that showcases the multiplicity of who Kelela is and who she has the potential to be. The message of this video is empowerment: it's for the girls, for anyone whose heart has been trampled on and deserves to go out and feel good about themselves.«
Kelela
Take Me Apart
Release: 06.10.2017
℗ 2017 Warp Records
Folgt uns auf