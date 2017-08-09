×
×

Lieber Leser, bitte wähle deinen Ansprechpartner aus:

Fragen an die Redaktion

Werbung auf Intro.de

Werbung im Intro Magazin

Intro Abo

Fragen zum Vertrieb

×

Intro Die Woche

Jetzt für den Newsletter anmelden

*
*
*
. .
×
Pop News Video Kelela Soul

»LMK«

Kelela zeigt erstes Video zum neuen Album

Kelela gilt als Hoffnung des Future Soul. Mit ihrer neuen Single »LMK« und dem dazugehörigen Video geht’s erstmal in die Vergangenheit. Sound und Ästhetik huldigen hier den 90er Jahren.
Geschrieben am

Heiko Rand

Autor: Heiko Rand

Kelela fiel uns zum ersten Mal 2013 beim New Yorker Branchenfestival CMJ auf und sie wurde vom damaligen Chefredakteur Thomas Venker umgehend für ein Interview verpflichtet. Vor zwei Jahren wurde ihr erstes Mixtape »Cut 4 Me« in einer Deluxe-Variante wiederveröffentlicht und machte die Future Soul-Sängerin einem breiteren Publikum bekannt. Für den 6. Oktober wurde kürzlich das erste richtige Studioalbum der Newcomerin angekündigt. Bereits heute gibt es ein Video zur ersten Single »LMK«.

Der R’n’B-Gesang und auch die Ästhetik des Videos verweisen schnurstracks in die 90er.   Regie beim Clip führte der langjährige Björk-Kollaborateur Andrew Thomas Huang. In einem Statement erklärt er seine Vision wie folgt: »We wanted make a video that showcases the multiplicity of who Kelela is and who she has the potential to be. The message of this video is empowerment: it's for the girls, for anyone whose heart has been trampled on and deserves to go out and feel good about themselves.«

Kelela

Take Me Apart

Release: 06.10.2017

℗ 2017 Warp Records

Bei iTunes laden Kaufen bei Amazon

Meist gelesen

Top 10

Meist gelesen

Zurück
  1. Heißer Shot von Jack&nbsp;Daniel’s
  2. Hassbotschaften vor der Twitter-Zentrale
  3. Mit SEAT zum Lollapalooza Berlin 2017
  4. Plattenvorschau
  5. Moderat legen Pause ein
  6. Disney-Filme, die ihr jetzt noch bei Netflix gucken solltet
  7. Die Playlist zum Lollapalooza 2017

Meist geteilt

Top 10

Meist geteilt

Zurück
  1. Lena Dunham und »American Horror Story«
  2. Heißer Shot von Jack&nbsp;Daniel’s
  3. Neuer Film von Eminem
  4. Trailer zur dritten Staffel von »Narcos«
  5. Plattenvorschau
  6. Unsere Craft Beer Favoriten
  7. Videopremiere von Eneuerbare Energien
  8. Moderat legen Pause ein
  9. Die Playlist zum Lollapalooza 2017
  10. Melvins

Folgt uns auf

  • folgen
    mehr
  • Playlists
    mehr
  • Abos
    mehr
  • folgen
    mehr