Die Planungen für das Eurosonic Noorderslag im kommenden Jahr laufen bereits auf Hochtouren. Nun wurden die ersten 28 Acts bestätigt – darunter Roosevelt und Drangsal aus Deutschland.





Das Festival in den Niederlanden legt großen Wert darauf, vor allem Newcomer-Acts einem internationalen Publikum zu präsentieren: »We always see a number of acts standing out each year. Of the bands playing at the 2016 edition of Eurosonic, Norwegian singer AURORA and Belgian act Lost Frequencies have done incredibly well over the last year. They really broke through internationally.«, sagt Peter Smidt, der künstlerische Leiter des Festivals und fügt noch hinzu: »That is exactly what Eurosonic Noorderslag stands for. Giving bands who have a certain success in their home countries a push to break through internationally.«. Die ersten 28 Bands für die 31. Ausgabe des Eurosonic Noorderslag stehen fest. Aus Deutschland sind unter anderem die Intro-Titelacts http://www.intro.de/popmusik/roosevelt-im-gesprach-glasklar-definiert Roosevelt und Drangsal dabei.

Neben Roosevelt und Drangsal sind ALMA (Finnland), Anna of the North (Norwegen), Bandmaster (ltalien), Baptiste W. Hamon (Frankreich), Be Charlotte (Großbritannien), Bohemian Betyars (Ungarn), Cleveland (Luxemburg), Der Hunds (Bulgarien), Flex Fab (Schweiz), Glowie (Island), Hare Squead (Irland), Indian Askin (Niederlande), Inner Tongue (Österreich), IRAH (Dänemark), Jakob Kobal (Slowenien), Damian Lynn (Schweiz), Marta Ren & the Groovelvets (Portugal), Mustii (Belgien), NOËP (Estland), Rein (Schweden), Stray Dogg (Russland), Tepes (Moldawien), Joan Thiele (Italien), Ward Thomas (Großbritannien), Viagra Boys (Schweden) und Warhaus (Belgien) für das Eurosonic Noorderslag 2017 bestätigt worden. Viele weitere werden noch folgen.