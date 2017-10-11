×

Pop News Politik

Performance bei den BET Hip Hop Awards

Eminems Freestyle gegen Trump

Eminem teilt in einer Freestyle-Performance gekonnt gegen den US-Präsidenten aus – und richtet sich dann mit einer wichtigen Botschaft an seine Fans.
Geschrieben am

Philip Fassing

Text:
Philip Fassing

Es ist kein Geheimnis, dass Eminem nicht unbedingt zu den Fans von Donald Trump zählt. Der Rapper hat seine Abneigung gegen den US-Präsidenten immer wieder in mal mehr, mal weniger offensichtlichen Spitzen geäußert. In einer Freestyle-Perfomance, die im Rahmen der BET Hip Hop Awards gezeigt wurde, wird der Grammy- und Oscar-Preisträger nun sehr direkt, um es mal diplomatisch zu artikulieren. Denn eigentlich wird Trump in den gerade mal vier Minuten nach allen Regeln der Kunst lyrisch zerlegt.

»Cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze, that'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust«, hört man da unter anderem, während nebenbei auch auf aktuelle Ereignisse wie den Protest zahlreicher Sportler gegen den Präsidenten eingegangen wird. Am interessantesten ist dabei allerdings das Ende, in dem Eminem seine Fans ganz klar auffordert, Position zu beziehen: »I'm drawing, in the sand, a line. You're either for or against. And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split, on who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you with this: Fuck you!« Hier ist die Performance in Gänze zu sehen:

