

Mit unseren Vermutungen, wer alles auf »The Con X: Covers« vertreten sein könnte , lagen wir eher daneben. Aber halb so wild, die Liste der tatsächlichen Acts liest sich nicht minder großartig. Neben Ryan Adams wird auch Cyndi Lauper »Back In Your Head« covern, außerdem ist Mykki Blanco dabei und spielt »Knife Going In« und Chvrches beenden den Sampler mit »Call It Off«. Hier ist die ganze Tracklist:



1. Ruth B. – I Was Married

2. MUNA – Relief Next to Me

3. Shura – The Con

4. Mykki Blanco – Knife Going In

5. PVRIS – Are You Ten Years Ago

6. Ryan Adams – Back in Your Head

7. City and Colour – Hop a Plane

8. Kelly Lee Owens – Soil, Soil

9. Bleachers – Burn Your Life Down

10. Hayley Williams of Paramore – Nineteen

11. Sara Bareilles – Floorplan

12. Shamir – Like O, Like H

13. Trashique (GRIMES X HANA) – Dark Come Soon

14. CHVRCHES – Call it Off

15. Cyndi Lauper – Back in Your Head (Bonus Track)

16. Bleached – One Second (Bonus Track)

17. Vivek Shraya – I Take All the Blame (Bonus Track)

18. Tegan and Sara – Miami Still (Bonus Track Demo)