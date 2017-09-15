Mit unseren Vermutungen, wer alles auf »The Con X: Covers« vertreten sein könnte, lagen wir eher daneben. Aber halb so wild, die Liste der tatsächlichen Acts liest sich nicht minder großartig. Neben Ryan Adams wird auch Cyndi Lauper »Back In Your Head« covern, außerdem ist Mykki Blanco dabei und spielt »Knife Going In« und Chvrches beenden den Sampler mit »Call It Off«. Hier ist die ganze Tracklist:
CD und Vinyl: 1. Ruth B. – I Was Married
2. MUNA – Relief Next to Me
3. Shura – The Con
4. Mykki Blanco – Knife Going In
5. PVRIS – Are You Ten Years Ago
6. Ryan Adams – Back in Your Head
7. City and Colour – Hop a Plane
8. Kelly Lee Owens – Soil, Soil
9. Bleachers – Burn Your Life Down
10. Hayley Williams of Paramore – Nineteen
11. Sara Bareilles – Floorplan
12. Shamir – Like O, Like H
13. Trashique (GRIMES X HANA) – Dark Come Soon
14. CHVRCHES – Call it Off Digital Bonus Tracks: 15. Cyndi Lauper – Back in Your Head (Bonus Track) 16. Bleached – One Second (Bonus Track) 17. Vivek Shraya – I Take All the Blame (Bonus Track) 18. Tegan and Sara – Miami Still (Bonus Track Demo)
Tegan & Sara veröffentlichen die Sammlung zum Jubiläum von »The Con«. Die Einnahmen gehen an die recht neue »Tegan And Sara Foundation«, die sich um Frauen und Mädchen aus der LGBTQ-Community kümmert. In einem Statement dazu heißt es: »With that intention set, we asked 14 artists who were either outspoken allies of the LGTBQ community or LGBTQ themselves to each cover a song from The Con. We encouraged each artist to approach the song they were covering in any fashion they saw fit. Their inspiration could come from the original record or The Con Demos, our first home recordings that were released after The Con came out. All the artists agreed to donate their time and energy to the project and their labels all agreed to waive their fees as well.«
