Pop News hoeren Black Rebel Motorcycle Club pias

Neuer Song, neues Album und Tourtermine

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club sind wieder da

Vier Jahre sind seit »Specter At The Feast« vergangen. Jetzt kündigen Black Rebel Motorcycle Club ein neues Album an. Zu hören gibt es auch schon was.
Geschrieben am

Julia Brummert

Autor: Julia Brummert

Im Januar 2018 veröffentlichen Black Rebel Motorcycle Club ein neues Album. Es trägt den Titel »Wrong Creatures«. Vier Jahre war es recht ruhig um Leah Shapiro, Peter Hayes und Robert Levon, die Pause war aber dringend nötig. Leah musste am Gehirn operiert werden und auch die anderen zwei Bandmitglieder waren ausgebrannt, so Robert: »It’s a crazy making machine, it can chew you up good, I mean we literally toured ‘till the wheels came off and Leah’s brain literally started leaking out of her head. I know I’ve battled on and off with mental depression, and Pete’s head never came with any proper instructions.«

Ein erster Song vom neuen Album ist bereits zu hören. »Little Thing Gone Wild« zeigt, dass Black Rebel Motorcycle Club dem rumpeligen Rock’n’Roll der Vorgänger treu bleiben. 
»Wrong Creatures« erscheint am 12. Januar 2018. Im November sind Black Rebel Motorcycle Club auf Tour.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

November 2017 25 Hamburg November 2017 26 Berlin November 2017 27 Köln November 2017 28 München

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Wrong Creatures

Release: 12.01.2018

℗ 2018 Abstract Dragon under exclusive license to [PIAS]

