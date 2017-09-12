Neuer Song, neues Album und Tourtermine
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club sind wieder da
Geschrieben am
Autor: Julia Brummert
Im Januar 2018 veröffentlichen Black Rebel Motorcycle Club ein neues Album. Es trägt den Titel »Wrong Creatures«. Vier Jahre war es recht ruhig um Leah Shapiro, Peter Hayes und Robert Levon, die Pause war aber dringend nötig. Leah musste am Gehirn operiert werden und auch die anderen zwei Bandmitglieder waren ausgebrannt, so Robert: »It’s a crazy making machine, it can chew you up good, I mean we literally toured ‘till the wheels came off and Leah’s brain literally started leaking out of her head. I know I’ve battled on and off with mental depression, and Pete’s head never came with any proper instructions.«
Ein erster Song vom neuen Album ist bereits zu hören. »Little Thing Gone Wild« zeigt, dass Black Rebel Motorcycle Club dem rumpeligen Rock’n’Roll der Vorgänger treu bleiben.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Wrong Creatures
Release: 12.01.2018
℗ 2018 Abstract Dragon under exclusive license to [PIAS]
Folgt uns auf