THE ORIGINAL BB played the first @grizzlybear show for the new album tonight in Portland Maine and I WAS THERE. @edroste and I met on Myspace and have been friends ever since. Get the new GB album Painted Ruins- it's out Friday! And then in a few weeks, you'll get to see the video @ssioned Directed that I did with @auntfreckle & @larzmarie for one of my fav new songs Losing All Sense. 💓👏🏻👂🏻🙌🏽💫😍

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Aug 14, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT